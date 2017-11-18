Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 18 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Three Held with Tiger Skin, Bones in Assam

November 18
10:47 2017
Tiger skin, bones and teeth worth Rs 70,000 were seized from three persons at Biswanath Chariali in Biswanath district of Assam, Forest Department officials of Kaziranga Northern Range said.

Kaziranga Northern Range Officer Pranjal Barouah told PTI that four persons were travelling in a tempo on Thursday night when officials conducted a search on their vehicle near Pavoi bus stop. Three bags full of tigers’ skin, bones and teeth were recovered from them.

Three of them were held on the spot while the fourth managed to escape. The arrested were identified as Sayaram Narjary, Ram Prasad Basumatary and Rupnath Narjary, Baouah said.

The three claimed that the wildlife material poached from tigers at Pakke Tiger reserve forest at Seijosa in East Kameng district in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh was bought for Rs 70,000, the Forest official said.

He also said there are more such poachers’ network operating in the area.

-PTI

Tiger
