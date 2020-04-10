Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 10 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Three killed in central Mali roadside bomb blast

Three killed in central Mali roadside bomb blast
April 10
02:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Three people, including a government official, were killed Thursday in a roadside bomb attack in central Mali, the government said, as fresh violence hits the war-torn West African state.
A regional government official was travelling in a military convoy in the volatile centre of the country when his vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb, killing him.

Two others also died in the attack, an official from Mali”s territorial administration ministry said, without specifying whether they were soldiers.

Mali is struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that erupted in 2012, and which has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives since.

Despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops, the conflict has engulfed the centre of the country, and spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Laying roadside bombs is a favoured tactic of jihadists active in the Sahel. Also known as improvised explosive devices, they kill and maim scores of victims every year in Mali.

MINUSMA, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, warned of deteriorating security in the centre of the country on Thursday.

Joanne Adamson, the UN”s deputy special representative in Mali, told reporters that there had been “an increase in inter-community clashes, but also attacks against the population by armed extremist elements.”

Central Mali has become the epicentre of violence in the vast semi-arid country, where ethnically motivated killings and jihadist attacks are now common. Militants killed some 70 people between March 1 and April 3, Adamson said, according to a transcript of her statement to reporters.

The UN has stopped running internal flights in Mali for two weeks, she added, as part of measures to curb COVID-19.

Source: Outlook India
Photo: AFP

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.