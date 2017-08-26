Sat, 26 Aug 2017

Three Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Suicide Attack

August 26
13:38 2017
Three people were killed on Saturday in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said. The victims were a policeman, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable and a trooper.

Militants entered Pulwama town’s district police lines at around 3.40 a.m. and attacked a guard-post with grenades and gunfire, the police said.

Police constable Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh died on the spot while eight others — two policemen and six Central Reserve Police Force troopers — were injured.

“The CRPF head constable and the trooper succumbed to injuries in a hospital,” the police said. Reports from the area said the militants have entered the family quarters inside the district lines.

“Efforts are on to evacuate the families safely,” police sources said. A building inside the complex was set ablaze. Fire tenders were called to douse the flames.

The complex has been surrounded by the security forces as heavy firing was still continuing around noon. The authorities have suspended internet services in Pulwama district as a precautionary measure. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

-IANS

