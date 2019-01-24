Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 24 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Three Lecturers Of CKB College,Jorhat Died In Accident

January 24
11:50 2019
NET Bureau

Three lecturers of Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College in Teok were killed in a head-on crash in Dergaon last night, while another one sustained serious injuries.

The horrific accident occurred at Balijan near Dergaon when the Scorpio (where the lecturers were travelling in) slammed head-on into a tank truck, according to eye witness. The deceased were identified as Dr Ranjit Ranjan Saikia, Keshab Hazarika and Jintu Phukan. The injured has been identified as Naren Saikia.

Reports suggested that they were returning back to Teok after participating at the Dibrugarh University Inter-College Youth Festival, which is going on in Sarupathar College.

Police said both the Scorpio and the tank truck were driving at a high rate of speed when they slammed. Police continue to investigate the crash.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

