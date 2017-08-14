Mon, 14 Aug 2017

Three Manipur Militants Held in Delhi

August 14
20:05 2017
Three members of a Manipur-based banned terror outfit, including its self-styled commander-in-chief, have been arrested in Delhi, police said on Monday.

Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) chief Laishram Ranjit Meitei, 45, Khumanthem Naobicha Singh, 36, and Thoidam Chaothoi, 30, were arrested from near the Inter-State Bus Terminus in north Delhi on Sunday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwah said.

A laptop, a tablet, two mobile phones and extortion letters were seized from the men who were looking for a safe hideout in Delhi after their hideout on the India-Nepal border was busted by security forces.

“They target schools, businessmen and owners of oil tankers to extort money for funding their terror activities,” the officer said.

-IANS

KCP, Laishram Ranjit Meitei, Manipur Militants
