Three Manipur policemen suspended for militant’s custodial death

NET Bureau

Three Manipur police personnel were suspended in connection with the alleged custodial death of a militant, police sources said Wednesday.

“Three police personnel on duty during the time of incident were suspended,” a police official said on Wednesday. The suspended police personnel include a Sub-Inspector and two constables.

On Tuesday, Thangboi Louvum, a member of the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) which is currently engaged in Suspension of Operations (SoO) with both the Centre and state government, allegedly died in the custody of the Kangpokpi Police station, triggering protests in Kangpokpi district head quarters, 45 km north of Imphal.

Thangboi Louvum was arrested by troops of 38 Assam Rifles on January 25 near Toribari area and handed over to the Kangpokpi Police Station. He was allegedly found dead in police custody on Tuesday morning. The deceased is survived by his wife and three children, the youngest being only 6 months old.

On hearing the news, the protesters including women resorted to vandalism and imposed a blockade on the Imphal-Mao sector of the National Highway-2 until the matter was resolved late Tuesday evening

after the intervention of local MLA Nemcha Kipgen who is also the social welfare minister in the BJP-led coalition government.

Sources from the hill town, said an agreement was signed after deliberating on the charter of demands submitted by the civil bodies on behalf of the victim’s family in the presence of the minister.

It was reportedly resolved to suspend the police personnel involved, recommend an inquiry into the case and provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and a grade-IV post to the victim’s wife.

Source: Hindustantimes