Three Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

NET Bureau

Three Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) cadres were killed in an exchange of fire between them and the Police in the forests of Madpal in Bijapur District of Chhattisgarh late on October 20, reports Telangana Today.

According to Police sources, a team of Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) was conducting combing operations in the area since Thursday (October 18) following information on Naxals [Left Wing Extremists, LWEs] movement in the forests.

On Saturday (October 20), the Police came across an armed team of Maoists in Madpal forests under Mirtur Police Station limits. The Police had to react by firing at the Naxals, who fired at the Police team, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mohit Garg said.

After the encounter was over, the Police recovered three bodies of the Naxals, a .303 rifle, live rounds, tiffin bomb, cortex detonating cord, revolutionary literature, and other material.

The deceased Maoists were said to be of Madpal-Bechapal area platoon and their identity are yet to be ascertained. It was also learned that on Friday (October 19) the Police had destroyed two Maoist camps in Indravati National Park area in the District.

SOURCE: SATP