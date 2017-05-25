Three Members of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation Held in Tripura

The security forces have arrested at least four suspected involved in insurgency activities and illegal deal of arms in two separate raids in last 24 hours in Tripura. The intelligence officials were separately interrogating them.

According to report, TSR jawans detained three members of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) at night from Chandra Kumar Para under Raisyabari Police station limit of Gandacherra under Dhalai district. Police said they were identified as Goutam Roy (24), Padma Deka (24) and Manajyoti Deka (22) and all of them were belong to Assam.

They were taken to Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh and kept in an extremist camp for training. They confessed to the investigating team about three months back one militant leader identified as Thamba met with them and motivated to go to Bangladesh for search of job.

They were taken to Chittagong Hill Tract and kept in an extremist camp situated in the bank of River Feni. According to their statement as many as 17 youths have been residing in the camp, which has been used as training camp for KLO militants. But three days ago, they deserted the camp and after overnight foot travel they crossed the border and entered in Tripura.

However, police claimed that acting on secret information TSR jawans raided a house of Chandra Kumar Para, Ratannagar ADC village,a bordering helmet and detained them Bangladeshi currency of 625 taka. Later, they were handed over to police, SDPO Jaharlal Debbarma.

On the other, police arrested on Rajesh Das (18) with 9 mm pistol on Wednesday afternoon from MLA para of Mohanpur of Northern Agartala based on a secret information. Police said Rajesh was allegedly involved in arms dealing with Bangladesh.

-UNI