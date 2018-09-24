Three Militants of PLA Get Killed in Accidental IED Blast in Indo-Myanmar Border

Three militants of the banned terror outfit Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) were killed after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) accidentally went off with a huge explosion at the militant camp along Indo-Myanmar border.

According to the spokesperson of Assam Rifles (AR), ‘A huge blast was heard by the villagers of the bordering belt of Kamjong district from across the Indo-Myanmar border’.

It also said that the blast took place in the PLA camp from across the border in Aungjiya village. Assam Rifles also added that ‘Sources have reported that the blast has claimed lives of three PLA men, namely, Mangba, Shyam Singh and Nandu, and inflicted grave injuries on two others.’

According to locals, some cadres of PLA had been preparing a huge IED to cause maximum damage inside Manipur in the run-up to their ‘raising day’ on September 25.

Additionally, on September 19 Security Forces (SFs) recovered a radio-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the track connecting Kamjong to Skipe village near Khangpat Khullen village, reports Imphal Free Press. According to sources from Assam Rifles, the proscribed outfit PLA had allegedly planted a huge IED on a prominent route frequented by mostly Tangkhuls and Kukis of the bordering region of Kamjong District.

The Assam Rifles spokesperson also added that self-styled ‘major’, Humi of PLA, a resident of village Khangpat, a supposedly IED expert was reportedly behind the plan.

Moreover, on September 20, a Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was arrested from Moreh ward number four in Tengnoupal District.

During interrogation, the arrested individual disclosed that he is a trained cadre of KYKL and he joined the outfit during February 2007 through one Likpa of Wangu, who is a ‘captain’ in KYKL. He also added that he got his basic training for three months at Tanal Camp, Sagaing Division, Myanmar and after completion of training, he went to Eastern Nagaland, Myanmar.

In another separate incident, a human trafficker identified as Rashid Ali and his wife and Khulakpam Tahir Begum was arrested from Yairipok Ningthounai Sabal Lei in Tengnoupal District. They were involved in the trafficking of four Rohingyas including a woman.

