Three Minor Girls Rescued from Traffickers in Guwahati Railway Station

NET Bureau

Northeast Frontier Railway officials on Tuesday said that three minor girls of Assam have been recently rescued from two human traffickers from a railway station in Guwahati.

The traffickers have been arrested from Guwahati railway station by the Quick Response team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on May 17 last.

The traffickers, including a woman, have been given a total of Rs 15000 by their handlers in Delhi to take the girls to the national capital.

The girls are residents of Tengapani and Tinsukia and the traffickers hail from Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts of Assam.

The traffickers were later handed over to the police.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has rescued as many as 669 minor boys and girls from the clutches of child traffickers in 2018.

RPF has been successfully rescuing run away children as well as children from the clutches of traffickers regularly along with arrest of traffickers.

Rescued children are normally handed over to their parents or various NGOs like Child Line.

Various squads of RPF have been conducting regular checks at railway premises to prevent such cases.

It is known that gang of traffickers are very much active in the northeastern region to take children and women away to other parts of the country.

Source: Northeast Now