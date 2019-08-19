Three minors rescued in Manipur

NET Bureau

Manipur police have arrested two persons who allegedly brought three minors (two girls and a boy) ranging from nine to 14 years to Imphal by luring them with jobs.

The two arrested were alleged of attempting to traffic the minors. They were arrested by police in Bishnupur district even as they escaped from the police in Imphal who rescued the three minors.

Police on duty in Imphal’s Moirangkhom intercepted the three minors while getting down from an auto-rickshaw with the two persons who were later identified as Malemnganba and Raju.

A police source said that the police rushed towards the auto-rickshaw when one of the girls fainted while getting down from the auto-rickshaw. It turned out that the girls were missing from Bishnupur district few days ago.

OC of Imphal police station who rushed to the spot to assist the girl in hospitalisation found out that the girl who fainted was one of the three minors reported missing and whose photos were uploaded on the website of Manipur Anti-Human Trafficking Group of the police.

The two arrested persons allegedly brought the minors to Imphal luring them with good jobs and money in Tamenglong district.

The two persons who brought them to Imphal however fled when the police rushed to the spot. They were later arrested by the police in Bishnupur district in a follow-up action, the source said.

With the help of the Manipur Alliance for Child Rights (MACR) Bishnupur, families of the missing minors lodged a missing report to the police station at the district headquarters.

As per a missing the report, they went missing on the intervening night of August 15 and 16 last.

OC L Ingocha of Imphal police station and his team immediately took the three minors to Child Friendly police station inside the Lamphel police station premises of Imphal West district.

The minors were later handed over to Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and MACR members who again handed over to the CWC Bishnupur district for onward handing over to their respective families after counselling.

Meanwhile, Manipur Alliance for Child Rights (MACR) in partnership with Child Rights and You (CRY) extended their heartfelt thankfulness to Manipur Police and its entire member partner who took different roles and succeeded in rescuing the three minors.

MACR, in a statement signed by Montu Ahanthem said that looking to the past incidence there was an urgent need to adopt the draft “state policy for children 2018” by the state cabinet at the earliest.

The incident has proven beyond doubts that the Manipur Police has once again proven its outstanding capacity to carry out the rescue operation of the three children as and when calls for, so swiftly, despite pre engaged with their various assignments in coordination with various agencies working in the field of child rights, the statement added.

Source: Nagaland Post