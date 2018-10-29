Three missing in Hailakandi as boat capsizes

NET Bureau

Three persons went missing while 12 others were rescued after a country boat capsized in Katakhal River in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Sunday evening, official sources said. The incident occurred at Hailakandi’s Lalamukh Ferry Ghat. The lessee of the said ghat has been taken into custody by the police.

A report published in NDTV stated that the boat carrying 15 people capsized during a thundershower near Lalamukh and local people along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued 12 people out of the 15.

The report further quoted sources as saying that the three missing persons have been identified as Sumit Pashi, Ajoy Pashi and Ramesh Pashi – all residents of Lalamukh tea garden. SDRF personnel are conducting search operations to trace the missing persons. Further details are awaited.

SOURCE: Northeast Now