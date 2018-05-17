Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 17 May 2018

Northeast Today

Three Myanmar Nationals Arrested in Manipur

Three Myanmar Nationals Arrested in Manipur
May 17
11:15 2018
Three Myanmar nationals were arrested on Wednesday in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, police said.

A woman alleged to be a drug-peddler was also arrested from the district, police added.

Tengnoupal Superintendent of Police S. Ibocha said that preliminary questioning of the Myanmar nationals revealed they entered India through international border in Mizoram.

Indian and Myanmarese currencies were recovered from them, though they failed to show any travel documents.

Chief minister N. Biren Singh said a special police check-post was set up at the Imphal international airport on Wednesday in view of the attempts by the Rohingyas to enter India.

-IANS

Myanmar Nationals
