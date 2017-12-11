Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 11 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Three Pakistani Terrorists Neutralised in J&K

Three Pakistani Terrorists Neutralised in J&K
December 11
11:07 2017
At least three terrorists allegedly from Pakistan were neutralised by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Unisoo of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Monday.

Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid took to Twitter and said, “In Unisoo, Handwara all the three terrorists apparently Pakistanis have been neutralised by Joint team of J&K Police, RR & CRPF.”

“It has been raining whole night & boys were out there in the cold,” he tweeted.

According to police, a local woman also lost her life during the late night cross firing on Sunday as she was trapped in a house where the terrorists were hiding.

Along with the deceased woman, around six to seven people were stuck inside the house and were later rescued by the security forces.

Police said the terrorists were likely to be members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. The search operation is on in the area.

-ANI

