Thu, 17 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Three Patients Raped;Nurse Arrested by Paltan Bazar Police

Three Patients Raped;Nurse Arrested by Paltan Bazar Police
January 17
11:33 2019
NET Bureau

A team from the Paltan Bazar Police Station apprehended one Kamal Kanti Sen Choudhury from his residence at Debipur in South Tripura on the basis of a complaint filed by the Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) authority.

According to reports, following complaints from the patients to the hospital superintendent, a case was lodged and efforts were undertaken to nab the culprit.

It is to be mentioned that Kamal resigned from all his post at the BBCI on January 8.

As per the latest information, the Paltan Bazar Police brought him on transit remand.

More details awaited.

Source: GPlus

