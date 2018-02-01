Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 02 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Three Rohingya Women Arrested in Manipur

Three Rohingya Women Arrested in Manipur
February 01
21:38 2018
The Manipur Police said it nabbed on Thursday three Rohingya women and an alleged human trafficker while trying to sneak into the state from Assam.

The trafficker tried to enter Manipur’s Jiribam district by saying that the women were Bengalis from Assam. However, police said that they could not speak Bengali.

Police said they had intelligence report that some of the Rohingya may try to sneak into Jiribam. Police had dismantled over 10 bamboo bridges constructed at night by some persons across the Jiri river.

Police had intensified patrolling along the Manipur-Myanmar border since. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had given strict instructions to the border states in the northeast to intensify patrolling.

-IANS

