Three Sikkim Police Personnel Awarded the Police Medal

Along with the rest of the nation, Sikkim also witnessed the state level 69th Republic Day celebration at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Friday.

The Celebration began with the unfurling of National Flag followed by National salute by the Governor of Sikkim Shriniwas Patil amidst National Anthem tune. Thereafter Governor reviewed the Parade consisting of contingent from Indo-Tibet Border Police, Sasastra Seema Bal, Sikkim Armed Police, India Reserve Battalions, Sikkim Police, Sikkim Police Mahila Platoon, Army Pipe Band, Sikkim Police Pipe Band and Sikkim Police Brass Band.

The event was graced by the Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling accompanied by Chief Secretary, Heads of Government Departments, Senior Government Officers, and the public.

Addressing the Republic Day celebration, Governor Shriniwas Patil extended his best compliments and wishes to the people of Sikkim and further applauded the visionaries who framed the Constitution whose ideals have brought us to where we stand today.

Appreciating the role of brave police personnel for maintaining internal security Governor called for paying homage to martyrs who have laid down their lives for the country. He paid respects and greetings to the personnel of armed forces and their family members especially to those who guard the boarders of the state as well as the country in difficult and hostile terrain. Governor spoke about the existence of democratic values and principles, unparalleled peace, progress and prosperity in Sikkim.

He further highlighted on the socio-economic growth of Sikkim and articulated the overall development of the state in various aspects like Education, Health and welfare, Rural development, Forest, Tourism which has enabled the state to be amongst the fastest developing states in the country. Sikkim has leapfrogged in progress and development, he added. He further hoped that the state would earn the status of Kutcha free house state in the near future.

The Sikkim government has introduced and implemented many innovative programs that has brought about positive and visible transformation in the State and Sikkim is one of the best States in the country recording impressive increase in many of the socio economic indicators, he said.

He also urged the public to join hands and work towards progress and prosperity. On this auspicious occasion, let us commit towards efficient governance, hard work and self reliance, he added.

During the function the Books which had been authored by notable writers from within and outside the State was released by the Governor. They are: Book on Social Justice titled ‘Pawan Chamling – The Champion of Social Justice- a story of establishing a just society, New Sikkim- Happy Sikkim, The Coffee Table Book titled The Record Breaker and The Coffee Table Book, Sikkim – The Organic Leader.

The Governor also visited the display of Army equipment displayed at the Parade Ground, Palzor Stadium. The Republic Day Celebration also saw Army Pipe Band Display, Band Music by Sikkim Police and cultural programme.

This year, three police personnel from Sikkim were awarded the prestigious Police Medal along with a citation. Governor Patil presented those Police Medal (National Award) to Laxman Pradhan, Sub-inspector/ Retd, Sikkim Armed Police, Pangthang, Tshering Bhutia, Assistant Sub- Inspector/Retd, Sikkim Armed Police, Namchi and Petap Bhutia, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sikkim Armed Police, Pangthang.

Governor also conferred the Sikkim State Meritorious Service Award to the 13 government employees for their commendable service. The recipients of this year’s State Award are: Dr S. Anbalagan, IFS, Executive Director, Sikkim Organic Mission, Shri D. K. Bhandari, Director, Horticulture & C. C. Development Department, Ms Cheden P. Ladingpa, Addl. Secretary, RMDD, Tshering Eden Bhutia, Joint Director, HRDD, Ongmu Bhutia, ASP, Traffic Police, Shova Chettri, Sr. P. S DOPART, Deepa Basnet, Community Health Officer, RhenockCommunity Health Center, Health Department, Bimal Rai, Block Development Officer, Namchi, Daisy Soma Bhutia, Graduate Teacher, Meli Sen Sec School, Nanda Kumar Chettri, Assistant Sub Inspector, Traffic Police, Nima Tshering Tamang, Head Constable, Police Training Center, Yangyang, Bhaichung Bhutia, Rural Development Assistant, RMDD and Shiva Lal Nepal, Peon, Excise Department.

The function also saw the presentation of Gallantry Awards to: Major Bishal Singh Thapa of Namchi and Honorary Captain, Subedar Kishor Rai of Lower DethangBusty, Rabongla.

The Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Officials for Organic Mission. They are: Dikendra Bhujel, Deputy Director (South) Horticulture & C. C. D. D., Jharna Gurung, Village Level Worker (Pakyong), Horticulture and Pritica Rai, Village Level Worker (South)

A Certificate of Commendation for Entrepreneurship was also presented to Karma Choden Bhutia of Pachak, East Sikkim.

The Function also saw the Felicitation of Veer Naris and World War II Veterans & Widows. They are : Rifleman Karna Bahadur Chettri of Pachey Samsung, Pakyong, Rifleman Man Bahadur Gurung of Burtuk Busty, Rifleman Shidhi Man Gurung of Nizraming Busty, Bermiok, Mangali Tamang of Mang sari, Soreng, Maya Lepcha of Dethang, Kaluk, Sanchalan Maya Limbu of Hee Tamabung, Hee Bazar, Tek Maya Rai of Barging, Rabongla, Bishnu Maya Gurung of PhongBusty, Namthang, Padam Kumari Manger of Rautey Rumtek, Budha Rani Limbuni of Lingdum Busty, Geeta Gurung of Ranipool Bazar Man Maya Subba of Jubilee Line, Singham, Ganga Maya Chettri of Bardang, Mon Maya Gurung of Nazi Namthang and. Choti Sherpa of Ben Peku, Thalabari.