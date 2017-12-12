Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 12 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Three Soldiers Missing as Avalanche Hits Army Post

Three Soldiers Missing as Avalanche Hits Army Post
December 12
13:09 2017
Three soldiers were missing after an avalanche, triggered by fresh snowfall, struck a forward post in Gurez sector in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The avalanche hit an Army post at Baktoor near the Line of Control in Gurez sector during the intervening night, a police official said.

He said at least three soldiers were reported missing after the avalanche. “Efforts are on to trace the missing soldiers but continuous snowfall was hampering the rescue and search efforts,” he added.

An Army porter is missing since yesterday after he came under an avalanche in Tulail in Gurez sector.

-PTI

