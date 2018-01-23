Three Try to Torch Assam RSS office

Three miscreants tried to torch the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Dima Hasao district late on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The three unidentified persons first damaged one of the CCTV cameras and then tried to torch the office at district headquarters Haflong by pouring petrol but failed, said an officer, adding they left soon after.

The police said that they have recovered the footage from the CCTV camera installed outside the office.

Dima Hasao has been witnessing protests since the last few days after rumours spread that part of the hill district will have a satellite council for the Nagas under the peace talks between the Central government and the NSCN-IM.

The NSCN-IM has been demanding the unification of the “land of the Nagas” — by slicing off Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur to form a Greater Nagaland.

Several social organisations have in the recent past demonstrated, saying that while they were not against Greater Nagaland they are against inclusion of Dima Hasao in it and also the establishment of a satellite council in the district.

-IANS