Tue, 29 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Three Year Old Made to Remove Black Clothing at Sonowal’s Meet

January 29
17:24 2019
NET Bureau

The security personnel restricted the entry of a toddler with her mother at Sarbananda Sonowal’s meeting in Bishwanath on January 29th who wore the black dress. Not only the security personnel barred the women but the toddler was made to remove the black jacket she was wearing to get an entry.

The restriction was apparently meant to rule out any chance of a protest at the venue. Policemen were seen checking people for any piece of black cloth and anyone wearing a black shirt was not allowed in.

CM Sonowal will lay the foundation stone of the Eri Spun Silk Mill and address a mass gathering at Behali of Biswanath district.

It is to be mentioned that people wearing black or carrying any black cloth on them were kept out of Janata Bhawan in Dispur on 26th January

Notably, in protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, black flags were waved at Minister Sarma on various occasions and in the different part of the State. It may be mentioned that almost all the senior leaders of Assam BJP including CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma had to face the wrath of public on their way on different occasions.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

