Thunderstorms, Rains Likely in 13 States on Monday

Thunderstorms accompanied by squall, hail and heavy rains are likely to occur in at least 13 states and two Union Territories across the country on Monday, the Home Ministry said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail are very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh while thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely on Monday at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Heavy rains are likely on Monday at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, a Home Ministry official said on Sunday quoting an Indian Meteorological Department advisory.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh. Dust storm and thunderstorm are also likely at isolated places in West Rajasthan, the official said.

At least 124 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured in five states due to dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning last week.

-PTI