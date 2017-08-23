Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy: AAPSU, NIHRO Oppose Arunachal Govt’s Decision

The Arunachal Pradesh government’s decision to implement the national rehabilitation policy for the Tibetan refugees in the state was on Wednesday sharply criticised by various student organizations in the state.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and NEFA Indigenous Human Rights Organization (NIHRO) have resented the state government’s decision to adopt the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy Act 2014 in the state and called for revoking it.

The guideline of the policy states that Tibetans may be allowed to undertake any economic activity and to that extent, relevant papers/trade license/permit may be issued to them and also permitted to take jobs in any field for which they are professionally qualified.

Reacting sharply to the decision, the student bodies termed it as one “taken in haste.

“While claiming that the implementation of the policy may have far reaching ramifications in the days to come for the indigenous populace of the state in terms of livelihood and demography, the union added that it may also put to stake the standing regulation like the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873.

“Though states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand did not oppose the settlement of Tibetan refugees in their respective states and went ahead with the policy, the matter is different in the case of Arunachal Pradesh,” AAPSU President Hawa Bagang said in a statement.

The Union Home Ministry had formalised the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy in 2014.

-PTI