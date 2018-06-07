Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 07 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Tight Security arrangement at Udaipur for President’s Visit

Tight Security arrangement at Udaipur for President’s Visit
June 07
12:18 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The security arrangement at the Tripureswari Temple in Udaipur is all set for the President’s visit.

The security persons have been already deployed in different places in view of the President’s visit.

As per reports, the President, along with his wife may arrive in Udaipur at 11 am sharp, and will worship goddess Tripureswari. T.K Debnath, DM & Collector of Gomati District said, “The preparation is in the last stage on the eve of President of India Ram Nath Kovind’s visit. A number of programmes are being organised by the district administration related to the visit.”

The President will also lay the foundation stone of Matabari Temple Complex Development Project in the presence of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Tripura and Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura, tomorrow, a Gomati district administrative officer has informed.

Special identity cards have been issued by SP of Gomati District for the people attending the programme, a source from Gomati district police informed.

The district administration of Gomati district said that President Kovind would also dedicate to the nation, the NH8, stretching from Matabari to Sabroom.

He will also address a gathering here at Rajarshi Hall in Udaipur, added a TCS officer today in course of conversation with UNI.

After attending all the programmes, the President will go back to Rajvhaban, the Gomati District Police Administration has informed.

UNI

Tags
Biplab DebRam Nath Kovind
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.