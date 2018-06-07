Tight Security arrangement at Udaipur for President’s Visit

The security arrangement at the Tripureswari Temple in Udaipur is all set for the President’s visit.

The security persons have been already deployed in different places in view of the President’s visit.

As per reports, the President, along with his wife may arrive in Udaipur at 11 am sharp, and will worship goddess Tripureswari. T.K Debnath, DM & Collector of Gomati District said, “The preparation is in the last stage on the eve of President of India Ram Nath Kovind’s visit. A number of programmes are being organised by the district administration related to the visit.”

The President will also lay the foundation stone of Matabari Temple Complex Development Project in the presence of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Tripura and Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura, tomorrow, a Gomati district administrative officer has informed.

Special identity cards have been issued by SP of Gomati District for the people attending the programme, a source from Gomati district police informed.

The district administration of Gomati district said that President Kovind would also dedicate to the nation, the NH8, stretching from Matabari to Sabroom.

He will also address a gathering here at Rajarshi Hall in Udaipur, added a TCS officer today in course of conversation with UNI.

After attending all the programmes, the President will go back to Rajvhaban, the Gomati District Police Administration has informed.

UNI