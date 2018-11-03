Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 03 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Tigress Avni Shot Dead

November 03
12:41 2018
NET Bureau

 

Avni, the ‘man-eating’ tigress, believed to be responsible for 14 deaths in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal, was shot dead on the night of Friday, 2 November, ANI reported. A massive hunt operation spanning two months was launched by the Forest Department with over 200 personnel, drones, trained sniper dogs and trap cameras.

According to ANI, the post-mortem of tigress Avni will be conducted at Nagpur’s Gorewada Rescue Centre. There is no update on her cubs.

The Supreme Court in September had upheld the high court order which said that the forest department would have to try to tranquilise her first, and, in case of failure, shoot her.

Tigress Avni
