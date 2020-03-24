Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 24 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Tihar Jail to release 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion in jails

Tihar Jail to release 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion in jails
March 24
11:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Tihar Prison authorities on Monday said they are planning to release around 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion in jails over the coronavirus threat. “We will try to release around 1,500 convicts on parole or furlough, and around the same number (1,500) of undertrial prisoners (on interim-bail) in the coming three to four days to ease congestion in jails in the wake of coronavirus threat,” Sandeep Goel, DG (Prisons), said.

However, it will not include hardened or dangerous criminals, he said. According to the order, prisoners convicted or charged with offenses having jail term of up to seven years can be given parole.

Source: The Economic Times

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.