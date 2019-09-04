TikTok Video of Two kids Performing Gymnastics Goes Viral, Kiren Rijiju Takes Note

NET Bureau

She is 11 and he is 12, and the two make for a power-packed combo which has taken the internet by storm. Meet Jashika Khan aka Lovely and Md Ajajuddin nicknamed Ali, the somersault sensations from Kolkata.

The two have ‘vaulted’ their way to internet glory after a TikTok video of them was noticed by legendary gymnast Nadia Comineci.

“This is awesome,” tweeted the five-time Olympic gold medallist from Romania on August 29.

Elated by the Olympian’s response, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted seeking information about the kids. “I’m happy that Nadia Comineci tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I’ve urged to introduce these kids to me.”

Since then, netizens went into a frenzy to locate the two children. Amid speculation that they belong to a school in Nagaland, India Today TV traced them in Kolkata. Later, Rijiju tweeted saying that the children will be provided with opportunities if they “desire to get out of their present school to pursue a career in gymnastics.”

Jashika Khan and Md Ajajuddin reside in Kolkata’s Port area. Lovely studies in Class 7 and Ali in Class 8 at the local government sponsored school. In the video that went viral, the two were seen ‘vaulting’ in their uniform, carrying schoolbags, just outside the dance workshop where they are learning hip-hop.

