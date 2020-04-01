Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 01 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Tim Paine parks car outside garage to convert area into home gym, thieves use the opportunity to steal his wallet

Tim Paine parks car outside garage to convert area into home gym, thieves use the opportunity to steal his wallet
April 01
02:35 2020
Australia Test captain Tim Paine’s wallet was stolen from his car on Tuesday after he parked the vehicle on the street outside his home in Hobart to convert his garage into a gym. His makeshift practice area, where he was trying to work on his cover drive, was just a day old when Paine woke up this morning to realise that his car had been broken into.

“I’ve actually just turned the garage into a bit of a home gym and I want to hang the (stocking) off the bit where the garage door opens,” he told ‘SEN Breakfast’.

“I figured if I can, I can work on my cover drive while I’m at it, but I’ve actually hit a bit of a snag today because I moved the car out onto the street only to wake up this morning to a text from NAB saying my credit card has been used.

“I went out and the (car) door was open and my wallet and a few other things had gone. Actually looking at my account, the boys went straight to Maccas – the boys must have been hungry.”
With Steve Smith’s leadership ban ending recently, there are doubts over Paine’s future as Australia Test captain but he was supportive of the former skipper regaining the captaincy.

“When I’m in the role (as captain), I plan to use him as much as I can,” he said.

“He was an excellent captain for me to play under. I hoped when this was all going on he would get the opportunity to lead his country again.

“He’s got one of the great cricket brains so when we’re out there, I enjoy getting his feedback and I’m sure we’ll continue to do that for the next little bit,” he added.

With the world in lockdown, Paine is currently enjoying his time at home with his wife and two children.

 

Source: The Economic Times

