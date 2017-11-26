Time for Congress to Relax and Sleep: Patowary

Net Bureau

Saidul Khan

The BJP on Saturday made its attempt to show its strength through a bike rally as it received Assam minister for transport, commerce and industries Chandra Mohan Patwary from Asanang in the outskirt of Tura to a playground here.

The bike rally passed through the town of Tura and escorted the Assam minister to a playground at New Tura, where over 4000 plus BJP’s booth level workers from eight different constituencies had converged.

Patwary who witnessed the 20 km bike rally said, “The rally has clearly indicated that the wave for BJP is slowly gaining momentum in the hills of Meghalaya. I am sure that Congress will be wiped out from Meghalaya in 2018 election. It is time for them to relax and sleep and give the charge for leading the state to BJP”.

Making rhetoric of an era of development in BJP ruled states of the country including Assam and Manipur, Patwary said, “Development of Meghalaya and entire North East depends on the formation of BJP government”.

Patwary said that he has been an MLA and state cabinet minister during his 25 years political career with Assam Gana Parisad (AGP) and BJP and bear testimony that no Prime Minister has shown keen interest for North East except Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

“I have worked with 10 different Prime Minister of India but have witnessed and seen commitment and sincerity for development of North East only from Vajpayee ji and Modi ji. I see a bright future for North East with BJP that was the reason I left my parent party AGP to join BJP in 2014”, he added.

He also reminded the gathering that when Modi took over as PM and made his maiden speech in the Parliament he had said that if India has to development North East has to march ahead. “Modi has even coined that NE means new engine for growth of India”, he said.

Terming that North East is full of potential and opportunities for investment, the minister said, “In different investment summits across the world, I represent not just Assam but entire North East because there are lot of opportunities for investment in the region but the leader from Meghalaya have failed to market the state as an investment destination”.

He clarified that Congress is trying to create confusion by branding BJP as a Hindu party. “We see existence of God in every living being and do not differentiate anyone by their religion. The constitution of India guarantees equal opportunities to each one of us. Everyone has the right to practice his/her religion and eat what he/she desires”, he said.

Explaining about different development intervention that would pave an era of change in the North East, he said, “Assam is developing its waterways and is connecting Brahmaputra, Barak to Chittagong port in Bangladesh and in next three years the Guwahati airport would see a drastic change and transformation but it is sad scenario that Meghalaya does not have even good roads and not a single airport to cater to its people”.

He enlightened the crowd by saying that BJP government in Delhi has redefined the development mantra. “Congress regime was not willing to do anything but BJP even after sanctioning Rs. 1.50 lakh cr for development of waterways in Assam is assuring that come with more and more proposals and projects so that we can transform the region”.

He criticized the leaders from Meghalaya for their failure to bring development in the region. “Your leaders can’t speak in Delhi and make themselves heard”, he said.

Castigating the Congress, he said that it is a “shameless party” and only knows how to rename projects with the name of their Nehru – Gandhi family and believes in dynasty politics. “Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was like stone, what he speaks even he did not know. Look at our Prime Minister Modi, he is a world leader and a world statesman”, he said.

Alleging that government of Meghalaya was not “pro-active” he said that it was high time for the people of Meghalaya to tell the Congress enough is enough now go an relax for ever. “Our aim is not to wipe out Congress for next five years but for generations to come”, he added.

BJP MLA Dr. Numal Momin, BJP National Spokesperson and in charge of Meghalaya Nalin Kohli, state BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh and a host of other party functionaries also attended and spoke at the programme.