Time to unite and expedite political dialogue, says CM Rio

NET Bureau

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has appealed to Nagas not miss out on the “golden opportunity” for peaceful solution as it had eluded them for too long and that it was an opportune time to come together and expedite the political dialogue for an early, honourable and acceptable solution to the vexed “Indo-Naga political issue”.

Addressing the 73rd Independence Day programme at Secretariat Plaza on Thursday, Rio reiterated his government’s commitment to find solution of Naga political issue which remained its top agenda.

He exuded confidence that appointment of Centre’s interlocutor RN Ravi as the State’s governor would further expedite the political negotiations. He also reiterated the longstanding desire of Naga people for integration of all contiguous Naga-inhabited areas, adding his government had always supported the integration and democratic rights of Naga people.

Towards this, the chief minister appealed to the neighbouring States to recognise the history, yearning and democratic rights of the Nagas so that they could live together under a spirit of peaceful co-existence in the truest traditions of harmony and friendship. He also expressed PDA government’s sincere appreciation to Government of India for reiterating the uniqueness of Naga history and the latter’s reassurance that Article 371A was a solemn and sacred commitment to the people of Nagaland.

Rio says, will table RIIN commission report in assembly: Rio said a three-member commission constituted to look in to the modalities of on Registration of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) had already started working and would be submitting its report soon. He said this would be tabled in state Assembly for deliberations, only after which the modalities would be finalised that should be acceptable to the people.

Rio clarified that RIIN was not meant to discriminate or hurt the interest of any citizen, but to properly identify the indigenous people of the State as well as those domiciled and permanently settled here, which would also help in the effective implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Asserting that his government’s core concern was to ensure welfare of the Nagas by creating systems and devising mechanisms to help protect and allow them to safeguard their rights and entitlements, the chief minister claimed the demand for extending ILP to the entire State by covering Dimapur was examined with utmost seriousness, keeping in mind the large-scale influx of illegal migrants as well as the visible deterioration of Dimapur owing to inroads made by anti-social elements of various shades over the years.

Therefore, he said, while deciding to extend ILP to Dimapur, the government was also in the process of devising modalities and framing necessary rules and regulations. He said that since the process was underway, there was a pressing need for having a “proper record of our own people as well as the genuine citizens” who had been staying in Nagaland for decades and who have made Nagaland their home.

He said it was felt necessary to put an end to the menace of issuance of illegal or fake indigenous inhabitant certificates to undeserving people as alleged by many. He added that several sections, including civil society groups, had also expressed the need for such a list in the interest of indigenous people of the State. As such, Rio explained that the PDA government decided to work for preparing RIIN and announced it on June 29.

Source: Nagaland Post