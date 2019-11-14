Tinsukia DTO collects significant MV Tax Revenue

NET Bureau

The office of the District Transport Officer, Tinsukia achieved significant revenue in terms of MV Tax from the period April 2019 to October 2019, which is 0.9 percent higher than the corresponding period in 2018. According to official sources, the department collected revenue to the tune of Rs 22.52 crore till October 2019 while composite fine (CF) generated in the month of October alone was Rs 82.65 lakh against Rs 1.27 crore from April to September 2019. With another five months left, the department will be able to fulfill the targeted amount, said an official.

Source: The Sentinel