Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 14 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Tinsukia DTO collects significant MV Tax Revenue

Tinsukia DTO collects significant MV Tax Revenue
November 14
13:57 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The office of the District Transport Officer, Tinsukia achieved significant revenue in terms of MV Tax from the period April 2019 to October 2019, which is 0.9 percent higher than the corresponding period in 2018. According to official sources, the department collected revenue to the tune of Rs 22.52 crore till October 2019 while composite fine (CF) generated in the month of October alone was Rs 82.65 lakh against Rs 1.27 crore from April to September 2019. With another five months left, the department will be able to fulfill the targeted amount, said an official.

Source: The Sentinel

Tags
assamDistrict Transport OfficerrevenueTinsukia
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.