Tipra Academicians’ Forum Strongly Oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

The Tipra Academicians’ Forum in a press release expresses deep regrets that, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 has been passed in the Parliament (Lok Sabha) lending a deaf ear to the voice of the indigenous people of NorthEast India.

The voice of the indigenous people of Tripura and North East India is being suppressed once again in the democratic setup that favours the majority of the population.

The Press release states that “We, the Tipra Academicians’ Forum do hereby strongly oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016″.

The Tipra Academicians’ Forum also condemn the police firing at the unarmed indigenous people of Tripura who protested democratically against the said bill on the 8th of January, 2019 at Madhabbari-Dasaram, Khumulung, West Tripura.

They demand that the Government of India should withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016. Along with it they also demands that the undemocratic Police firing against the indigenous people on the 8th January 2019 needs be investigated by the Honorable Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura and punish the perpetrators.