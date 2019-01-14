Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 14 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Tipra Academicians’ Forum Strongly Oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Tipra Academicians’ Forum Strongly Oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
January 14
09:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Tipra Academicians’ Forum in a press release expresses deep regrets that, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 has been passed in the Parliament (Lok Sabha) lending a deaf ear to the voice of the indigenous people of NorthEast India.

The voice of the indigenous people of Tripura and North East India is being suppressed once again in the democratic setup that favours the majority of the population.

The Press release states that “We, the Tipra Academicians’ Forum do hereby strongly oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016″.

The Tipra Academicians’ Forum also condemn the police firing at the unarmed indigenous people of Tripura who protested democratically  against the said bill on the 8th of January, 2019 at Madhabbari-Dasaram, Khumulung, West Tripura.

They demand that the Government of India should withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.  Along with it they also demands that the undemocratic Police firing against the indigenous people on the 8th January 2019 needs be investigated by the Honorable Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura and punish the perpetrators.

 

Tags
Citizenship (Amendment) BillTipra Academicians’ Forum
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.