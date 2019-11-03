Tis Hazari Clash: Undertrials May be Made Witnesses, Delhi High Court to Hear Matter Shortly

NET Bureau

In a clash that ensued between lawyers and Delhi Police at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday, more than 20 people (including police personnel and lawyers) are being said to be injured, as per sources reported on Sunday.

The Bar Council of India will grant Rs 2 Lakh each to the two lawyers who are currently in the ICU, while a sum of Rs 50,000 has been promised to the lawyers who sustained minor injuries or were hurt during the clash.

Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice DN Patel, has taken suo moto cognisance of the incident and will hear the matter shortly.

The High Court has issued a notice to Centre, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, Delhi government, all bar associations of district courts of Delhi and Delhi High Court Bar Association over the matter.

Further, the ‘Lok Adalat’ that was scheduled for today has also cancelled in the wake of the tensions between the police and lawyers.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the case, said that undertrials lodged in the lock-up rooms at the Tis Hazari Court during the police-lawyers clash may be made witnesses in the case.

It has come to light that the undertrials had a narrow escape after the violence broke out and people started setting vehicles alight.

‘The smoke of burnt tyres reached their rooms. However, the security personnel acted swiftly, formed a human chain and shifted all the undertrials safely to the Tihar Jail in the nick of time,’ a SIT official said.

‘If we had not shifted the undertrials from the lock-up rooms on time, the situation could have gone out of control. They could have escaped taking advantage of the situation. We shudder at the thought of what could have happened if the undertrials and mob had come face to face. We also thank God that no undertrial lost consciousness due to the smoke,’ a senior police officer present during the clash told IANS.

Notably, many lawyers, as well as police personnel, were injured in the clashes at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Saturday afternoon. During the scuffle, a police vehicle was set ablaze at the premises.

