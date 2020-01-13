TMC, BSP, AAP to Skip Opposition Meeting on Anti-CAA Protests

NET Bureau

Opposition parties, led by the Congress will meet on Monday, 13 January, to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The meeting on will be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

However, three major Opposition parties – Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) – are set to give the meeting a miss.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that she would stay away from the meeting as she differed with the approach of Congress and Left parties over the issue and accusing them of vandalism in the name of protests.

BSP chief Mayawati tweeted on Monday about skipping the meeting, accusing Congress of breaking away from its MLAs in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, speaking to news agency ANI, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the party had no information about the meeting.

“It makes no sense to attend a meeting we have no information about,” he said.

This is the first key meeting of Opposition parties since student-led protests over CAA gained momentum across the country.

Source: The Quint