To Finish Naga Identity Is BJP’s Sole Aim, Says Pradyut Bordoloi

NET Bureau

Senior Congress leader and AICC secretary in-charge of Nagaland Pradyut Bordoloi has alleged that the main agenda of the “RSS-led BJP Central government” was working like “Trojan Horses” to finish the “identity and the aspirations of the Nagas”.

Addressing a press conference here on ednesday, Bordoloi wondered how Nagaland, declared as a “Christian State”, was falling prey to the Hindutva forces, who were determined to dominate and convert the minorities like the Nagas and people of the North Eastern states with money. He said that the people must view this seriously.

Bordoloi said that the Congress has always worked for liberality and tolerance of the people of the country.

Bordoloi recalled that the very first state to be visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after winning the 2014 General Election, was Nagaland. He said Modi had then described the Northeastern states as the ‘Goddess of Fortune’, but later the ‘special status’ accorded to the Northeastern states were curtailed.

Bordoloi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio not to betray the aspirations of the Nagas which the Congress has been upholding under 16-Point Agreement and Article 371 A.

Talking about the purpose of his visit to Nagaland, since taking over as AICC in-charge of Nagaland, Bordoloi said his maiden visit here was to take stock of the party and to rejuvenate the party from the ‘bottom (grassroots level) to the top’. Also, speaking briefly at the press conference, NPCC president, K Therie, lambasted the PDA government. He said the present government was being money-minded and power-mongering rather than people and issues based government.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post