Tobacco Use Rises in Assam, Tripura: Report

Tobacco use has increased in Assam, Tripura and Manipur against an overall decline in the country between 2009 and 2017, says the regional report of the second round of Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) 2016-17 of Northeastern States.

According to the report, while the overall tobacco use prevalence in India has declined from 34.6% to 28.6% in eight years, in Assam, it has increased from 39.3% to 48.2%, Tripura from 55.9% to 64.5% and marginally in Manipur from 54.1% to 55.1%. All other Northeastern States have shown a decline with Sikkim registering a remarkable fall from 41.6% to 17.9%.

Assam and Tripura also recorded the most significant increase in chewing of smokeless tobacco which has declined from 25.9% to 21.4% in the country. It decreased significantly in Sikkim and rose moderately in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

When all the States have shown a significant decline in second-hand smoke exposure at workplace, it has increased in Assam by 3%, said the report.

The initiation age has declined, which means more people began using tobacco at an earlier age, in three States — Arunachal, Nagaland and Sikkim — from 17.5 in 2009-2010 to 15.9 in 2016-17.

Smoking prevalence in the country has decreased from 14% to 10.7% except for Tripura with 0.4% increase.

GATS is a global standard for systematically monitoring tobacco use (smoking and smokeless) and tracking key tobacco control indicators, according to the report.

The study is based on a household survey of persons 15 years of age and older conducted in all 30 States of the country and two Union Territories.

“Findings from GATS have added substantially to the knowledge about tobacco use in the Northeastern States and will be a valuable source of information for strengthening tobacco control policies and prevention programmes in Assam,” said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the report release programme.

