Tomo Riba Institute Will Start Classes by September 2018

The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) will start classes by September 2018 going by the timeline affirmed by its Governing Council that met on Wednesday in Itanagar under the Chairmanship of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The Governing Council of which the Chief Minister is the Chairman has set-up a detailed timeline to kick-start courses for the first batch of MBBS degree from the TRIHMS campus at Naharlagun. As approved by the GC in its second meeting on Wednesday, Recruitment Rules will be finalized by June 2017, advertisement for posts by July first week, selection of faculty by October, appointment of faculty by November and inspection by Medical Council of India (MCI) by December 2017. Further, hostel accommodations for boys and girls will be ready by April 2018.

To begin with, the institute, which is under process of affiliation with Rajiv Gandhi University, would impart MBBS courses to 50 students per intake, to be enhanced as and when feasible. Also provisions have been kept to offer PG and higher courses in the near future.

Prospectus and syllabus for the courses are under preparation and would be finalized by April 2018 while admissions would be done in July 2018 and classes begin by September 2018.

Director TRIHMS Dr Moji Jini informed that groundwork is almost complete with allocation of additional land of 9038.5 sq mtrs and handing over of the old Assembly building to the institute. He, however, reminded that few portions of additional land in the vicinity of the institute are yet to be vacated or allotted and sought intervention of the government.

Other requirements like framing of recruitment rules for both teaching and non-teaching staff, appointment of director and supporting staff, etc have already been completed. 471 posts have been created of which 243 have been notified. The remaining posts are being reprocessed and the proposal would be sent to the Cabinet for approval soon.

The main challenge that evolved and attracted detailed discussions amongst the members was finding Professors and Assistant Professors to run the courses. It was discussed that salaries and perks may be as per government norms and the institute would strive to provide free accommodation besides other facilities. While all agreed to have local professionals in as many number as possible who are teaching in various institutes across the state, specialist doctors serving in the government for more than 15-20 years may also be invited. Roping in of retired Professors and Assistant Professors has also been kept as an option.

A detailed policy and rules are being framed in consultation with experts in this regard, the Council was informed. A selection committee has been constituted in this regard that would have Director NEIGRIHMS, Director TRIHMS and Principals/Directors of reputed medical colleges and eminent persons from the medical field as members.

Other aspects for functioning of the institute like budgetary allocation, creation of ancillary posts, outsourcing of services like security, sanitation, laundry, gardening and catering were also discussed and approved by the Council.

The 2nd Governing Council meeting was attended by Health Parliamentary Secretary Phurpa Tsering, the Chief Secretary, Finance Commissioner, Health Commissioner, Education Secretary, state Health Service officials and members of the Governing Council Senior Regional Director, Union Ministry of Health, Dr P J Gogoi, NEIGRIHMS Director Dr D M Thappa, Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Principal Dr M K Thakur, former Addl DGHS, GoI, Dr R N Salhan, retired IAS Dr Govind Sharma, retired bureaucrat and social activist Y D Thongchi, HOD Zoology (RGU) Dr D N Das along with Member Secretary Balakrishnan and Director TRIHMS Dr Moji Jini.