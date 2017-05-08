Top 5 Trekking Places in Northeast for the Adventure Enthusiasts

Feel like coloring your usual life with an adrenal rush and do something different for a change? Head to the land of Northeast India and get to feel the tranquility.

Trekking in the Northeast has a charm of its own and you would get to see a lot of things in the form of spectacular waterfalls, scenic valleys and a whole lot of things amid the trek.

The following treks are pretty challenging and you need to be on your toes and be active as well. If you are the one who is totally game about a challenging trail, let’s go further and checkout some of the Top 5 trekking places in the Northeast.

1. Beyul of Pemako – Arunachal Pradesh:

Source: www.greenerpasturesind.wordpress.com

Situated in Siang of Arunachal Pradesh, the trekking experience makes you feel like you’re on an adventure walk right away from a story book. You will get to see lakes, beautiful forests, wild flowers and so on. The landscape views of the Eastern Himalayas is a treat for your eyes and during clear days you can get to see one of the mightiest peaks of the world known as Namcha Barwa.

Ideal time to visit: August – November

Altitude: 14,000 ft

2. Nathu La Pass – Sikkim:

Source: www.indiatravelforum.in

The trek out here is absolutely energetic with its scenic views, marvelous waterfalls and enchanting peaks. If you are planning for a trek out here, make sure to be careful of the uneven roads and also be smart enough of not rushing yourself into wide steps while you are trekking due to low oxygen levels.

Enjoy and take it easy, Buddy!

Ideal time to visit: April – May

Altitude: 14,140 ft

3. Dzukou Valley – Nagaland:

Source: eccetrav.com

We all have a dream to run and walk around plain fields carpeted with beautiful flowers, isn’t it? Well, Dzukou Valley is the place to be for an adventure rich trek. It is a fascinating place for the youth who are into serious trekking and also a great place to be for all those nature lovers.

The best views of this trek apart from the plains are the rivulets and swirling streams. Did that catch your mind?

Ideal time to visit: June – September

Altitude: 8000 ft

4. Living Root Bridges – Meghalaya:

Source: www.mikemarlowe.com

We all know that this is one of the popular bridges for sightseeing but it is additionally a great place to wander around here for a trek. It is a place for a moderate trek and adventuring across these strong bridges and coming across some amazing things in the form of tree house’s and getting to see the cleanest village in Asia known as Mawlynnong can be an experience in itself.

What are you waiting for? Or else you’re missing out on an adventure of a lifetime.

Ideal time to visit: Throughout the year.

Grade: Moderate

5. Reiek Mountain – Mizoram:

Source: www.rovingturtle.com

Going for a trek in the mountains of Reiek is a fascinating experience. If you are a beginner, this one shall not take away much sweat out of you. Adventure junkies would love the easy going trail that winds through the amazing jungle and then getting to a scenic meadow. While you are going uphill, you will get to see a very unique thing in which the wild grass can be taller than you and also other splendid stuffs on the way.

Ideal time to visit: November – February

Altitude: 5000 ft