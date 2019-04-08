Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 08 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Total Seizures Rise to Rs. 92.26 Lakh in Cash; 62.9K Litre of Liquor in Nagaland

Total Seizures Rise to Rs. 92.26 Lakh in Cash; 62.9K Litre of Liquor in Nagaland
April 08
17:29 2019
NET Bureau

The total cash seizure by law enforcement agencies in Nagaland has gone up to Rs. 92,26,640 (Rupees ninety-two lakh, twenty-six thousand, six hundred and forty) as of April 7.

This figure is since the announcement of the electioneering process in Nagaland. The total liquor seizure now stands at 62,949 litre.

The seizures were made by police, flying squad and excise personnel.

Nagaland goes to polls to lone Lok Sabha Constituency and bye-election to Aonglenden Assembly Constituency on April 11.

 

Source: The Morung Express

2019 General ElectionLok Sabha electionsNagaland
