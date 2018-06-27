Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh inspect tourist location in South Garo Hills.

Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh, who is on a two day visit to South Garo Hills as part of the Government’s endeavour to bring administration closer to the people today inspected different tourist locations on his way to Baghmara, the district headquarter of South Garo Hills.

Legislator from Siju – Rongara constituency Rakkam Sangma welcomed the Minister at Nongalbibra and accompanied him to Baghmara, where Lyngdoh will be meeting officials of different departments to review the implementation of ongoing Government schemes, projects and interventions.

He will also meet representatives of different social organisations and public to understand the problems and critical issues.

On his way to Baghmara, he inspected the famous Siju Cave and Rongdong falls to explore possibilities of creating better infrastructure and amenities to promote tourism linked to sustainable development in the area.

Bowled with the scenic beauty, Lyngdoh said that the Government will explore ways and means to develop tourism industry in the region and would accord trust to identify potential of accelerating tourism initiatives.

“This is my first visit to South Garo Hills and I am impressed with the natural beauty of the region. Sadly, a lot of intervention is required particularly to enhance road and communication facilities. The Government is committed to improve connectivity and ensure equitable development in different parts of the State,” said Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh is optimistic that through the review programme, the Government will be able to chart and monitor performance of different schemes of the Government and find a way forward to accelerate and strategise welfare programme for the people of the State.

