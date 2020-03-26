Tourist sent to quarantine in Guwahati, not infected with COVID-19

NET Web Desk

A Russian tourist who has been stamped of being in quarantine was seen in a locality in Guwahati.

According to local reports, the tourist did not test positive for COVID -19 but was sent to quarantine for preventive measures. The tourist who has been staying in a hotel in Guwahati did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, but was asked to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

However, the incident has raised a lot of speculations in social media. As reports suggest officials concerned have confirmed that all precautionary measures have been taken, and the tourist did not test positive but was sent to quarantine as a preventive measure.