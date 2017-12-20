Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 20 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

TPCC Members Hold Meeting with Rahul Gandhi

December 20
14:10 2017
A three members team of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) headed by it’s president Birjit Sinha held preparatory meeting with newly elected AICC chief Rahul Gandhi regarding party strategies and plan of action for upcoming assembly poll last night.

Sinha informed media that Congress is prepared to hold election as scheduled in February next year and from next week the party would start the election activities including finalizing the candidates and campaign strategy.

TPCC president accompanied by congress legislative party leader Gopal Roy and executive president of TPCC Maharaj Pradyot Kishore Dev Barman held detail discussion on election issues of Tripura with party chief at Delhi where five important sub-committees were constituted by Rahul Gandhi.

“The AICC chief made us clear to do all out fight against communist as well as BJP in the coming election, as the party considers both of them are dangerous for India now. The congress is historically a democratic party never entertains communal and deceive forces to break down the countries texture,” he pointed out.

Sinha further added that AICC president appointed him as chairman of the election committee while Gopal Roy was made co-chairman and Pradyot Kishore became convener. The head of the election campaign committee was appointed senior party leader Pijush Kanti Biswas and media committee is heading by Hare Krishna Debnath. Veteran Congress leader Amar Ranjan Gupta was given the responsibility for heading election manifesto committee, Mr Sinha said adding that AICC had earlier appointed observers for candidate selection who were sent their recommendation after extensive study across each of the constituency. Mr Sinha told UNI over phone that after convincing performance of the party in Gujarat election, Congress is confident to give a strong fight to CPI(M) this time despite the growth of BJP, he claimed.

“In assembly elections also congress secured about 46 percent vote but in 2014 general election the vote share of the party suddenly dropped down. However, silver lining is there six MLAs who had got elected with congress symbol shifted to BJP and only because that congress re-gained its vote bank,” Mr Sinha added.

UNI

