Fri, 15 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Traces of Hindu Temples, Life of Alexander Found in 3000-year-old City Discovered in Pakistan

November 15
14:26 2019
NET Bureau

The archaeological experts from Pakistan and Italy have discovered a 3000-year-old city, believed to be the remains of Alexander the Great, in joint excavation in northwest Pakistan.

The discovery of the city named Bazeera was made in Barikot Tehsil of Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province famous for 5,000 years old civilisation and its artifacts. The discovery also find traces of Hindu temples, coins, stupa, pots and weapons of that period.

The experts believe that Alexander came to Swat along with his army in 326 BC and defeated the opponents in a battle at Odigram area and constructed the walled city named Bazeera and a fort. The experts also found traces of life in the city even before Alexander’s period.

Before Alexander, the followers of Indo-Greek, budhmat, Hindu Shahi and Muslims lived in the city.

Source: News18

