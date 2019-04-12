Tracking Your Period with Flo Period Tracker App

NET Bureau

How many times have you found yourself in an awkward situation when your periods started but you didn’t have your pads or tampons with you because you forgot your dates? Well, this is a common issue with the fairer sex. As they say technology makes our lives easier, here’s an app named ‘Flo’, which is currently a top rated app on Google Playstore that can help in tracking your periods along with many other features. In its most basic version, you track your period’s ‘start date’ and ‘duration’. When you’re ready for more intense tracking, you can start tracking symptoms, record your mood, and even schedule reminders so you don’t forget to grab your pack of sanitary pads. The ‘Insights’ section on the app churns out information that helps you understand the details of your menstrual cycle — the more data you enter, the more customized the material becomes. The icing on the cake is the fact that it’s super easy to use and very convenient. So, have a happy period.

Playstore Rating: 4.9