Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 12 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Tracking Your Period with Flo Period Tracker App

Tracking Your Period with Flo Period Tracker App
April 12
11:38 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

How many times have you found yourself in an awkward situation when your periods started but you didn’t have your pads or tampons with you because you forgot your dates? Well, this is a common issue with the fairer sex. As they say technology makes our lives easier, here’s an app named ‘Flo’, which is currently a top rated app on Google Playstore that can help in tracking your periods along with many other features. In its most basic version, you track your period’s ‘start date’ and ‘duration’. When you’re ready for more intense tracking, you can start tracking symptoms, record your mood, and even schedule reminders so you don’t forget to grab your pack of sanitary pads. The ‘Insights’ section on the app churns out information that helps you understand the details of your menstrual cycle — the more data you enter, the more customized the material becomes. The icing on the cake is the fact that it’s super easy to use and very convenient. So, have a happy period.

Playstore Rating: 4.9

Tags
Flo appmentrualperiodstechnology
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.