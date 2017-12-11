Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 11 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Tractor Distribution to Farmers Begins in Assam

Tractor Distribution to Farmers Begins in Assam
December 11
11:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam government on Sunday started distributing 10,109 tractors across the state as part of its aim to make farmers’ income double by 2022.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal handed over the keys to some beneficiaries at a function and said 10,109 tractors would be distributed in the first phase of the scheme under the Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY).

“All 26,000 villages will be covered phase wise with an aim to double farmers income by 2022,” he added. Public money was used in distributing these tractors and therefore, farmers are needed to ensure proper utilisation of the tractors, Sonowal said.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government has decided to waive interest on Kisan Credit Cards and other agriculture loans, which are less than Rs 3 lakh.

The finance minister said the farmers, who returned their KCC loan timely, will get cash incentive of Rs 3,000 from the government. “Rs 2,500 would be deposited in the bank accounts of tea garden workers, who have already opened their accounts,” he added.

-PTI

Tags
Assam Tractor DistributionTractor Distribution
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.