Tractor Distribution to Farmers Begins in Assam

Assam government on Sunday started distributing 10,109 tractors across the state as part of its aim to make farmers’ income double by 2022.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal handed over the keys to some beneficiaries at a function and said 10,109 tractors would be distributed in the first phase of the scheme under the Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY).

“All 26,000 villages will be covered phase wise with an aim to double farmers income by 2022,” he added. Public money was used in distributing these tractors and therefore, farmers are needed to ensure proper utilisation of the tractors, Sonowal said.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government has decided to waive interest on Kisan Credit Cards and other agriculture loans, which are less than Rs 3 lakh.

The finance minister said the farmers, who returned their KCC loan timely, will get cash incentive of Rs 3,000 from the government. “Rs 2,500 would be deposited in the bank accounts of tea garden workers, who have already opened their accounts,” he added.

