Trafficked Girls from Bangladesh Rescued

In a case of human trafficking, four Bangladeshi girls were rescued by a team of Kakching police and one women involved in the case was arrested while the main accused is absconding.

A case has been registered by Kakching police regarding the case and the hunt is going on to arrest the main accused. In a press meet held at the office of superintendent of police, Kakching district police, SP, Victoria Yengkhom stated that at around 7:50 am on Saturday, a team of Pallel police station including women police was conducted checking in front of Pallel police station and a silver coloured passenger van (MN – 01S-3200) that heading towards Moreh from Imphal was stopped. As the police started questioning the girls, a man who had come along them managed to escape from the scene.

During questioning, it came to light that the four girls were Bangladeshis and they were being deceived and brought to be trafficked and sold off. A woman who was involved in taking them across the state was arrested by the police. She has been identified as Samina, 34, wife of Md. Zakir from Lilong Mairenkhun, IRI Road, she added.

Victoria further stated that the man who managed to flee has been identified as Md. Tomba, alias Hefajur, 22, son of Md. Noor Rahaman. It has been further confirmed that Tomba originally hails from Silchar, Assam and have been staying presently at Lilong Mairenkhun.

The district police have been coordinated and measures have been taken to make speedy arrest of the absconder, she added.

- Imphal Free Press