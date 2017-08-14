Train Services to Northeast Stopped Due to Flood

Train services to the Northeast from the rest of the country have been stopped till Wednesday in view of the flood in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

“The Railway Board has decided to cancel all incoming trains from various parts of the country towards NE Region, which were to reach either Katihar or Malda town till 10 am of August 16, 2017,” Northeast Frontier Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Pranav Jyoti Sharma said in a statement.

“Heavy rainfall in the last 72 hours in West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and other NE states has resulted in railway operations being severely hampered as rain water has affected railway tracks at several places in Katihar and Alipurduar Division of NF Railway,” Sharma said.

In view of the flood situation, 11 outgoing trains have been cancelled by NF Railway today, Sharma said, adding four other trains have been short-terminated at various locations, he added.

on Sunday, 22 trains were cancelled, while 14 others were stopped at various places as tracks were flooded.

“While many rivers in Alipurduar and Katihar divisions are in spate, NF Railway authorities are keeping a close watch and continuously monitoring the situation of nearby railway bridges and tracks, taking all precautionary measures for safe train running,” the CPRO said.

-PTI