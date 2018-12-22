Training Cum Sensitization of Gram Preraks and Communicators Conducted

NET Bureau

Training cum sensitization of Gram preraks and communicators under Arunachal Rising campaign was conducted on Friday at the conference hall of DC Tawang in which the communicators from all the secondary and Higher secondary school of the district and Gram Preraks from six blocks of Tawang district were present.

The meeting was chaired by Addl.DCTawangshriB.Nyorak who is also the vice chairman of Arunachal Rising Campaign Tawang. Sang Khandu EAC(JUD) and Dochora Lama EAC(GA) also gave their suggestions and advice to the trainees.

Speaking on the occasion ADC B.Nyorak said Gram Prerak and communicators have very important role to play in disseminating information to the villagers and young students, therefore you should take maximum inputs of information about the various state and central govt schemes/programmes and educate the grass root level people about how to avail the benefits of those schemes.

After the inaugural speech of the Addl.DCTawang B.Nyorak , the sensitization, and training session began with Dr.Wangdi Lama, DMO Tawang informing the trainees about various govt schemes under health dept like DulariKanya,Mission Indradhanush, JSY, CMAAY, intensified immunization to be given on 4thfeb 2019, free health checkup to expecting mothers on 9th of every month etc. followed by galaxy of officers like Deputy Director of Agriculture,DHO,DFDO,PD(DRDA), RO(Labour welfare board),DDSE,DDI,ADTH,PO(APEDA),CDPO Executive Engineer(elect), and DTO(tou)sensitized the communicators and gram preraks.

The trainees also had very lively interaction with resource persons, by asking questions and clearing their doubts.