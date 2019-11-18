Training for promotion of environmental journalism organized by Aaranyak

NET Bureau

Media can play an important role in shaping the mindset of people towards the issues pertinent to biodiversity and the environment and can also influence policy making to a great deal. Thus, it is imperative that the upcoming generations of journalists are encouraged to take up environmental journalism in a serious and informed manner. Aaranyak, in its endeavour to promote environmental journalism in the region, has initiated a series of training workshops for journalism students in the state. These trainings initiated by the Media Production & Communications Division of Aaranyak are designed to help the journalism students understand environment and biodiversity issues in a better manner.

The 2nd training in this series titled ‘Understanding biodiversity & Environmental Issues for Better Reportage’ was organized on 12th and 13th November 2019 in Tezpur University and Nameri National Park. This was organized in collaboration with the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism of Tezpur University with participation of students of Masters programme in Mass Comunication & Journaism as well as Communication for development.

The first day of the training comprised of a field trip to Nameri National Park on 12th November, where a basic orientation on the protected area was given by Nameri Range Officer Debasish Buragohain and thereafter, the students were taken to a nature track inside the park. From Aaranyak, Udayan Borthakur, Munmita Boruah and Kukil Gogoi coordinated various aspects of the training, while Dr. Manoj Deuri and Dr. Junali Deka, faculty members of Department of Mass Communication & Journalism, Tezpur University along with 13 students participated in the field trip.

The Second day of the training was held at the screening hall of the Department with the participation of 34 students of the Department. The Head of the Dept. Dr. Joya Chakraborty welcomed Aaranyak’s initiative in organizing the training. Udayan Borthakur provided an overview on the purpose of the training, spoke about various activities of Aaranyak in the field of nature conservation as well as delivered a talk on overview and significance of biodiversity. Dr. Partha Jyoti Das, senior Environmental Scientist and Head of Water Climate and Hazard Division of Aaranyak spoke on the basics of climate change and other associated issues with special reference to Northeast India. Sushanta Talukdar, senior journalist and Chief Editor of NEZINE.COM spoke on effective approaches to reporting environmental issues with a special emphasis on multimedia storytelling through the digital platforms. The day ended with distribution of certificate of participation to the students from Aaranyak and the Tezpur University department.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Joya Chakraborty, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism, while welcoming Aaranyak for conducitng the training said “Given that our students have writing papers and they are the budding journalists, what can be better than to know from people who are engaging with environment to tell us about how to write a report on the subject’. Udayan Borthakur, a wildlife biologist and the Head of Media Production & Communications Division said “Aarayak will continue to work with journalists as well as journalism students in the coming years for promoting environmental journalism in Northeast India and ensure that the upcoming generations of journalists have a better knowhow on the biodiversity and environmental issues, required for informed reporting on issues pertinent to the region”. “We are also starting an online magazine on biodiversity and environmental issues of the region, which is likely to be released at the beginning of the next year, for which we have already started offering story development grants to young journalists as well as providing opportunity for the students to work as interns and learn how to work on environmental stories”, Borthakur mentioned.