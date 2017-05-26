Training in National Team Much Organised, Reveals Mizoram Duo

At a time when National team prepares for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Kyrgyz Republic, which is scheduled to held in Bengaluru, the two new entrant summoned by National Coach Stephen Constantine – Lalruatthara and Laldanmawia Ralte are not much willing to speculate whether they would be able to secure a berth in the final 23.

“That is the decision of the Coach. Our job is to perform to our best,” both said. Mawia further added, “We were playing in the Federation Cup when my Club mate Albino (Gomes) informed both of us that we have been summoned to the National Camp.”

“It took some time to sink in. It was hard to believe,” Lalruatthara adds. “India is such a vast country. There are so many players playing and we were one of them who had been asked to report to the Camp. It was a unique feeling – a moment of pride,” he goes on.

What next? “Both of us gathered together and told each other that let this are just the start. We understood that we couldn’t just bask in glory about the call-up. Rather, we have to report to the Camp with a mission.”

“The training here is much tougher, all at a very high intensity. It is just much organised and we need to adhere to the shape all time. It’s hard but we are enjoying it,” Lalruattaha, a U-22 player quips.

“We have been made to understand that you need to help each other on the field. If one member on the field fails, the entire team fails.” Mawia nods. “The Coach stresses on minute details on the field.”

It is to mention here that both Lalruatthara and Mawia is Champari district of Mizoram, “It is very close to the Myanmar border,” Mawia utters.