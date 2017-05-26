Fri, 26 May 2017

Northeast Today

Training in National Team Much Organised, Reveals Mizoram Duo

Training in National Team Much Organised, Reveals Mizoram Duo
May 26
14:35 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

At a time when National team prepares for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Kyrgyz Republic, which is scheduled to held in Bengaluru, the two new entrant summoned by National Coach Stephen Constantine – Lalruatthara and Laldanmawia Ralte are not much willing to speculate whether they would be able to secure a berth in the final 23.

“That is the decision of the Coach. Our job is to perform to our best,” both said. Mawia further added, “We were playing in the Federation Cup when my Club mate Albino (Gomes) informed both of us that we have been summoned to the National Camp.”

“It took some time to sink in. It was hard to believe,” Lalruatthara adds. “India is such a vast country. There are so many players playing and we were one of them who had been asked to report to the Camp. It was a unique feeling – a moment of pride,” he goes on.

What next? “Both of us gathered together and told each other that let this are just the start. We understood that we couldn’t just bask in glory about the call-up. Rather, we have to report to the Camp with a mission.”

“The training here is much tougher, all at a very high intensity. It is just much organised and we need to adhere to the shape all time. It’s hard but we are enjoying it,” Lalruattaha, a U-22 player quips.

“We have been made to understand that you need to help each other on the field. If one member on the field fails, the entire team fails.” Mawia nods. “The Coach stresses on minute details on the field.”

It is to mention here that both Lalruatthara and Mawia is Champari district of Mizoram, “It is very close to the Myanmar border,” Mawia utters.

Tags
Laldanmawia RalteLalruatthara
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.