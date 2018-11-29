Training Programme For Women Organised

NET Bureau

To enable women access resources and opportunities towards self-reliance and sustainability, the women wing of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) organised a capacity building short-term training cum women’s health seminar on Wednesday. It was a first of its kind in Nagaland.

The five-day programme organised by the women wing of NDPP for Kohima district was launched at The Legacy, Bayavü Kohima, on Thursday by Avio Tetso, president of the party for Kohima region.

Highlighting the concept of the training programme, NDPP Kohima region women wing president, Kekhrienuo Meyase said that the main objective is to create ‘human capital’ for a sustainable livelihood for women. She added that it is imperative for women to develop skills and specialise in the areas of one’s interest owing to the family responsibilities they have to shoulder and the growing need to earn for a better living.

Meyase was confident that the programme would help the educated unemployed women in the state to get the required skills and opportunity to take up their own enterprises. She said the special programme was not confined to party members alone and that five beneficiaries were identified from the six constituencies under Kohima district though it was organised by the NDPP.

She also thanked Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for making the concept a reality under the party’s Common Minimum Programme on women and children.

Tetso, who launched the programme, maintained that women have outdone men in all aspects of life and progressing much faster than men. Stating that a good team can do great things, he appreciated the women wing of NDPP for coming up with the innovative idea of equipping women with skills. He also requested the trainees to go back and impart the skills they had acquired to other women.

Describing Neiphiu Rio as a ‘visionary leader’, he said with the government is emphasising more on women and youth, and that every opportunity should be grabbed. He also reiterated his confidence and trust in the party and its leaders.

About 30 women from Kohima district have registered for the five-day training programme on cutting and tailoring, flower arrangement, bouquet and wreaths, hair and beauty, and baking. Meyase informed best trainees from each category would be given prizes — sewing machine, oven, beauty kits and start-up seed money in flower arrangement.

The resource persons of the programme were Zenivonuo Nakhro (baking), Grace Swufor (hair and beauty), and Dziesevi Angami (Flower arrangement). Mhiesinguto Mark, senior project coordinator, TLI Project from the directorate of women resource development and Dr. Joyce Z. Angami also spoke at the event.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror

Image Credit: Eastern Mirror